Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SCHP: 1 killed in wreck involving tractor-trailers, SUV in Georgetown County

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash involving a pair of tractor-trailers and an SUV in Georgetown County on Friday.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened shortly before noon in the area of Highway 701 and Eaddy Street.

Lee said one of the tractor-trailers collided with the rear of the SUV while it was stopped in traffic behind the other tractor-trailer.

The driver of the SUV died as a result of the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Surfside Beach Fire Department
Investigators determine cause of three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
Kameron Horton
Man charged with murder in connection to 73-year-old’s death in North Myrtle Beach
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription
Adella Gore
Longs woman charged after exploiting thousands from nursing home resident, authorities say
Two people were hurt after a crash on Highway 90 in Conway on Thursday evening.
2 hurt after crash on Highway 90 in Conway

Latest News

.
Black History Spotlight: Atlantic Beach
.
This Is Carolina: Grand Strand woman uses physical transformation story to inspire others
VIDEO: Update on former Freestyle Music Park property
VIDEO: Update on former Freestyle Music Park property
.
Murrell's Inlet makeover will help fishermen, prevent storm damage