SCDNR offering free lifetime licenses to hunters who harvest tagged coyotes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) are offering a free lifetime license for any hunter who successfully takes and reports a tagged coyote.

SCDNR said they recently released 16 more tagged coyotes statewide as part of the Coyote Harvest Incentive Program.

Every year, SCDNR traps, tags and releases four coyotes per game zone (16 total), according to the department. Anyone who successfully takes and reports a tagged coyote will be rewarded with a free lifetime hunting license. The person reporting the tagged coyote has the option to designate anyone for the lifetime license such as a child, relative, or friend.

We’re told there have been a total of 96 coyotes tagged and released, including the 16 that were recently released. To date, about half of the tagged coyotes have been reported taken.

SCDNR said coyotes tagged in any year are eligible for the lifetime license incentive. The specially marked tags provide contact information directly on them. Only the uniquely identifiable SCDNR coyote tags are eligible for the lifetime license as there are potentially some coyotes that have been tagged for research purposes.

