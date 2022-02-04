Over $6 million headed toward Murrells Inlet, Garden City help fishing industry, beach renourishment

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - More than $6 million in federal funds will help bring big changes to parts of Murrells Inlet and Garden City.

Back in November, President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law. It provides $17.1 billion for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Civil Works program, which addresses current and future water resources infrastructure needs.

As part of the USACE’s spending plan, the Charleston District, which includes the South Strand, received just over $21 million for use in the 2022 fiscal year.

Of that funds, $6.1 million will go toward the dredging of the Murrells Inlet federal channel, which is used on a daily basis by those in the fishing industry.

“It made a big difference because a lot of the areas that have been filling in prior to that to the part that it will lower tide. You have a hard time going around,” said Jason Burton, the owner of a Murrells Inlet fishing charter company.

Dredging is the removal of sediments and debris from bodies of water. It is necessary in order to keep sand and silt from gradually filling channels and harbors.

Burton added that dredging is also necessary to benefit the businesses on the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk.

“You definitely have to keep dredging to keep it deep enough for commerce and everything else,” Burton explained.

The sand and sediment that is collected during the dredging will then be placed at the southern tip of Garden City Beach to help with beach renourishment.

The hope is to bring relief to families who have to deal with flooding multiple times a year in Garden City, including Burton’s father, Jack, who has lived there for 40 years.

“It’s bad. With the low tides, you can’t even go into the house. It’s damaging properties and everything. It’s been going on for a long time and we need some relief right now,” said Jack Burton.

The USACE said the project is a win-win by providing safe navigation in Murrells Inlet while also reducing the risk of storm damage.

