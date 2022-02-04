Submit a Tip
N.C. man facing murder charge after chase involving stolen vehicle ends in crash

A man has been charged after a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended in a deadly...
A man has been charged after a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended in a deadly crash in Lumberton.(Raycom Media)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged after a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended in a deadly crash in Lumberton.

Officers received reports of a silver Ford Mustang driving erratically near the intersection of Roberts Avenue and Elm Street Sunday night, a press release from Lumberton police stated.

Authorities later found the vehicle traveling south on Elm Street near the intersection of 24th Street and attempted a traffic stop.

Police said the vehicle, reportedly driven by Howard McNair, 57, of Lumberton, was reported stolen on Allen Street earlier in the day.

McNair allegedly failed to pull over and led police on a pursuit. Police said he eventually crossed the centerline near the intersection of Second Street and Water Street and collided with a Hyundai Elantra head-on.

The driver of the Hyundai Elantra, identified as Cynthia Coe, 55, of Lumberton, was pronounced dead at UNC Southeastern.

A female passenger in Coe’s vehicle and McNair both suffered serious injuries in the accident.

McNair is facing numerous charges, including:

  • Second-degree murder
  • Aggravated felony death by motor vehicle
  • Aggravated felony serious injury by vehicle
  • Habitual impaired driving
  • Felony flee to elude arrest
  • Larceny of motor vehicle
  • Driving while impaired
  • Failing to stop for blue lights and siren
  • Careless and reckless driving
  • Driving while license revoked
  • Left of center
  • Fail to wear seatbelt
  • Fail to burn headlights

McNair’s bond has been set at $1 million. His first court appearance is set for Friday.

Anyone with additional information on the crash is asked to contact Lumberton Police Ofc. Cedrique Bridges at (910) 671-3845.

