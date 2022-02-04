N.C. man facing murder charge after chase involving stolen vehicle ends in crash

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged after a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended in a deadly crash in Lumberton.

Officers received reports of a silver Ford Mustang driving erratically near the intersection of Roberts Avenue and Elm Street Sunday night, a press release from Lumberton police stated.

Authorities later found the vehicle traveling south on Elm Street near the intersection of 24th Street and attempted a traffic stop.

Police said the vehicle, reportedly driven by Howard McNair, 57, of Lumberton, was reported stolen on Allen Street earlier in the day.

McNair allegedly failed to pull over and led police on a pursuit. Police said he eventually crossed the centerline near the intersection of Second Street and Water Street and collided with a Hyundai Elantra head-on.

The driver of the Hyundai Elantra, identified as Cynthia Coe, 55, of Lumberton, was pronounced dead at UNC Southeastern.

A female passenger in Coe’s vehicle and McNair both suffered serious injuries in the accident.

McNair is facing numerous charges, including:

Second-degree murder

Aggravated felony death by motor vehicle

Aggravated felony serious injury by vehicle

Habitual impaired driving

Felony flee to elude arrest

Larceny of motor vehicle

Driving while impaired

Failing to stop for blue lights and siren

Careless and reckless driving

Driving while license revoked

Left of center

Fail to wear seatbelt

Fail to burn headlights

McNair’s bond has been set at $1 million. His first court appearance is set for Friday.

Anyone with additional information on the crash is asked to contact Lumberton Police Ofc. Cedrique Bridges at (910) 671-3845.

