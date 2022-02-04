Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach reveals new logo, branding for Arts and Innovation District

A new logo and branding was revealed for Myrtle Beach's Arts & Innovation District on Thursday.
By Michael Owens and Jennifer Roberts
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A years-long project in Downtown Myrtle Beach has a slightly new identity.

During a city council workshop on Thursday, the Myrtle Beach Downtown Development Office revealed a new logo and branding for the city’s Arts & Innovation District.

The process started with three different designs, before coming together for the final product. The Downtown Development Office said their aim was to produce a logo that best represents the community.

The logo was also unveiled with a new tagline for the area: “Possibly Thrives At The Intersection of Arts and Innovation.” Both will be seen across the Arts & Innovation District, including on merchandise and signage.

It comes as a pair of businesses are making themselves at home at the district.

The HTC Aspire Hub, a co-working entrepreneurial space, is scheduled to hold a grand opening on Feb. 17.

Meanwhile, a new bakery and sandwich shop is also set to move in at the old Myrtle Beach Bakery building on 9th Avenue North.

