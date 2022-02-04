Myrtle Beach Police new uniforms protect, prevent wear and tear

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department revealed its new uniforms and equipment this week.

The new uniforms include new technology and will help protect officers’ bodies not only from injuries that could be sustained on the job but general wear and tear.

“I love these,” said MBPD MCpl. Tom Vest. “It’s been a huge difference so far. We’re hearing nothing but good things from officers on the road. They’re a huge change for us from the traditional uniform. All the same stuff is here, it’s just moved to a different place.”

MBPD’s new uniforms include a 30 lb., $300 outer carrier vest, designed to hold gear and distribute heavyweight evenly.

“It’s a great tool that has been provided by the city council and our community,” said Danny Sullivan, an MBPD detention officer. “It takes a lot of weight off our hips. I’m in the jail walking around for a good part of my shift on concrete floors and feeling that rubbing really wears and tears on my hips… We’ve been very fortunate to have these to distribute the weight upwards and off our hips, off our lower back and really helps us to do our job effectively.”

The armor inside the carrier vest is the same as before, but these vests allow for tools normally attached to the back of the belt to be more accessible on the front of the vest.

“Some of the components are easier to get to,” Sullivan said. “It has taken some retraining and developing new muscle memory, but it affords the same access. And moving things off the back or side of our belt now having it up here and more easily accessible is a huge benefit. "

Officers said the new vests also breathe well, they move a lot better, and get out of the car quicker.

“It’s not for a tactical look. It’s not a fashion statement,” said Sullivan. “It’s about going forward and doing our job in a healthy way, providing for the longevity of our careers and wear and tear on our bodies.”

MBPD uniforms will still have the belts, that’s for the firearms and any tools officers wish to keep on the belt. Part of MBPD’s new training will be utilizing the equipment and training specifically so officers know what to do if someone grabs ahold of the vest.

Vest said new uniforms and uniform upgrades are budgeted for.

“Obviously our uniforms are provided to our officer and this is just one more thing we provide,” said Vest. “We’re always looking forward to the next cutting-edge technology and in this case this is it.”

