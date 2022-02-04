Man convicted of killing Conway student in 1991 waives right to parole consideration

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The parole hearing for a man convicted of killing a 17-year-old Conway High School student 30 years ago, will not happen next week.

The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services said Johnnie Register waived his right to parole consideration. A parole hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 9.

Back in 1991, Crystal Todd was found in a Horry County ditch, and authorities determined that she had been raped and stabbed numerous times.

DNA evidence led to the arrest and conviction of Register in 1993.

He was sentenced to life in prison, but defense attorney Greg McCollum explained to WMBF News that when Register was arrested and tried, the law was applied so that a person had to serve at least 30 years of that type of sentence before they were eligible for parole.

Susan Jeffords, who is close to Todd’s family, started an online petition to bring to the parole hearing as a way to keep Register behind bars. It has garnered over 2,600 signatures.

Register is being held at the Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia. His next parole hearing is now set for Feb. 9, 2024.

