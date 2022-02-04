Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man convicted of killing Conway student in 1991 waives right to parole consideration

Johnnie Register
Johnnie Register(Source: South Carolina Department of Corrections)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The parole hearing for a man convicted of killing a 17-year-old Conway High School student 30 years ago, will not happen next week.

The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services said Johnnie Register waived his right to parole consideration. A parole hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 9.

Back in 1991, Crystal Todd was found in a Horry County ditch, and authorities determined that she had been raped and stabbed numerous times.

RELATED COVERAGE | ‘Shocking:’ Online petition protesting parole hearing for man convicted in 1991 Horry County murder

A woman close to Crystal Todd's family started a change.org petition to protest against Johnnie...
A woman close to Crystal Todd's family started a change.org petition to protest against Johnnie Register's parole hearing.(Source: Change.org)

DNA evidence led to the arrest and conviction of Register in 1993.

He was sentenced to life in prison, but defense attorney Greg McCollum explained to WMBF News that when Register was arrested and tried, the law was applied so that a person had to serve at least 30 years of that type of sentence before they were eligible for parole.

Susan Jeffords, who is close to Todd’s family, started an online petition to bring to the parole hearing as a way to keep Register behind bars. It has garnered over 2,600 signatures.

Register is being held at the Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia. His next parole hearing is now set for Feb. 9, 2024.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Surfside Beach Fire Department
Investigators determine cause of three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
Kameron Horton
Man charged with murder in connection to 73-year-old’s death in North Myrtle Beach
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription
Adella Gore
Longs woman charged after exploiting thousands from nursing home resident, authorities say
Two people were hurt after a crash on Highway 90 in Conway on Thursday evening.
2 hurt after crash on Highway 90 in Conway

Latest News

Ryan Utterback holds up prints of two pages from “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic” at a school...
LGBTQ book ban proponent faces felony child molestation charge in Missouri
A man has been charged after a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended in a deadly...
N.C. man facing murder charge after chase involving stolen vehicle ends in crash
The FBI says romance scams most often target older women with scammers posing as potential love...
FBI warns of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day
Adella Gore
Longs woman charged after exploiting thousands from nursing home resident, authorities say