Man charged after vehicle damaged by gunshots at Myrtle Beach motel

Willie Holloman
Willie Holloman(MBPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged in connection to an incident that happened at a Myrtle Beach motel earlier this week.

According to records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, 45-year-old Willie Holloman was arrested Thursday.

The incident in question happened Wednesday at the White Sands Motel on North Kings Highway. Police were called to the area after reports of gunshots in the area. No one was injured, but a vehicle was damaged.

Holloman is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature as well as possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

As of Friday, he’s being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail pending a bond hearing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

