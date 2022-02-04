Horry County police conducting investigation in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A police investigation in Longs has caused a section of road to be shut down.

The Horry County Police Department said Friday afternoon that the investigation is taking place near Bombing Range Road off Highway 90.

HCPD also said Bombing Range Road is shut down between the entrances to Rose Circle. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.

Residents in the area may also see increased police activity.

Details on the investigation were limited as of 4:30 p.m. Friday.

