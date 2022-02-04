Submit a Tip
Horry County police conducting investigation in Longs

File photo of police lights
File photo of police lights(WGCL File photo)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A police investigation in Longs has caused a section of road to be shut down.

The Horry County Police Department said Friday afternoon that the investigation is taking place near Bombing Range Road off Highway 90.

HCPD also said Bombing Range Road is shut down between the entrances to Rose Circle. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.

Residents in the area may also see increased police activity.

Details on the investigation were limited as of 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

