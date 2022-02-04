FIRST ALERT: Winter temperatures return, tracking next chance of downpours

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hopefully you enjoyed the warmer weather, much colder temperatures arrive this weekend.

SATURDAY

The cold front is offshore by Saturday morning, helping to quickly clear the clouds out. Sunny skies prevail Saturday but temperatures are nearly 30° colder! Afternoon highs will only top out around 48° Saturday afternoon.

SUNDAY

Expect some areas of frost to develop Sunday morning as we once again drop below freezing. We’ll see another slow climb with temperatures approaching 50° as we move into the afternoon. The clouds will increase late in the day, ahead of our next chance of rain into early next week.

Temperatures are nearly 30° colder this weekend (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

A weak storm system will move through on Monday, bringing clouds and rain chances to the forecast. Expect mainly cloudy skies and scattered showers through most of Monday. No winter weather threat with this system as temperatures start to rebound this week.

We’ll clear the rain chances out Tuesday and start a slow climb through the workweek. Temperatures will approach 60° by the end of the week.

Our next chance of rain arrives Monday (WMBF)

