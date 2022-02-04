Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: One more day of spring warmth, rain chances increase throughout the day

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:03 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a warm end to the week as an approaching cold front moves into the area, increasing our rain chances as we head throughout the day.

TODAY

It’s another mild morning as you head out to start the day. Highs will climb into the lower 70s on the beaches today with the mid 70s inland. The clouds will be on the increase, eventually giving way to widespread rain later today, especially for those Friday evening plans.

Clouds continue to increase with best rain chances to our west by Noon. Rain only moves in this...
An isolated shower or two is possible early in the day before the cold front arrives but most locations should remain dry early.

Rain chances increase through the afternoon with a line of showers and storms moving in.
Expect a round of downpours to arrive for areas near I-95 around 4 PM Friday, that line of showers and storms will move through the Grand Strand as we head into the evening hours with lingering showers overnight.

The best chances for rain will be this evening for the Grand Strand.
Severe weather is not expected but gusty winds and heavy rain are likely. We’ll keep scattered showers going through most of the overnight hours. Rain is out of here before you wake up on Saturday.

SATURDAY

We will begin mostly cloudy on Saturday but the clouds will clear out quickly. Despite the sunshine by the middle of the morning, we remain cold as we kick off the weekend. Highs will only climb into the upper 40s Saturday afternoon.

Lows overnight will drop down into the upper 20s inland and lower 30s along the beaches, making the jackets and coats needed for Sunday morning.

Highs will fall into the 40s for the weekend with a few more clouds Sunday. Just a stray shower...
SUNDAY

We’ll watch more clouds arrive Sunday as a weaker storm system develops to our south. The trend has been to keep the rain to our south, so despite the clouds, rain chances look low Sunday. The clouds will hold temperatures down as we struggle to climb through the mid-40s Sunday afternoon. Our next best rain chance will arrive on Monday with a 40% chance of showers working in from that low pressure system.

Highs will fall into the 40s for the weekend with a few more clouds Sunday. Just a stray shower...
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

