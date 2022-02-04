Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FBI, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office asks for information on 7th anniversary of woman’s disappearance

FBI Charlotte missing poster for Sara Graham
FBI Charlotte missing poster for Sara Graham(Source: FBI Charlotte)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – It’s been seven years since a Robeson County woman disappeared while on her way to work.

Sara Graham was 18 years old when she was last seen in Fairmont.

Authorities left early on the morning of Feb. 4, 2015, to go to work at Walmart but she never made it there. Hours later, her van was found abandoned in a field along East McDonald Road.

RELATED COVERAGE | Father of missing Robeson County girl speaks out

The FBI and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office have followed hundreds of leads and interviewed dozens of people, but none have led them to Graham’s whereabouts.

FBI Special Agent Smith has been investigating her disappearance since the very beginning and believes that Graham didn’t just run away.

“Everything we’ve learned about Sara tells us that she did not take off on her own. She’s responsible, she had a job at Walmart and was considered a dependable employee. Sara was making friends and was happy with her new life in North Carolina,” Smith said.

He added that many of the people they have talked to have been cooperative, but he also believes that someone very close to her isn’t telling the FBI everything that they know.

“We have uncovered a lot of evidence, but we still need that missing piece to bring Sara home. Now is the time to come forward and help,” Smith said.

At the time of her disappearance, Graham had short dark brown hair, wore glasses and had braces. She is Native American, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighed around 160 pounds.

The FBI is offering a reward up to $5,000 for any information that leads them to Graham.

You can call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Surfside Beach Fire Department
Investigators determine cause of three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
Kameron Horton
Man charged with murder in connection to 73-year-old’s death in North Myrtle Beach
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription
Adella Gore
Longs woman charged after exploiting thousands from nursing home resident, authorities say
Two people were hurt after a crash on Highway 90 in Conway on Thursday evening.
2 hurt after crash on Highway 90 in Conway

Latest News

.
Black History Spotlight: Atlantic Beach
.
This Is Carolina: Grand Strand woman uses physical transformation story to inspire others
VIDEO: Update on former Freestyle Music Park property
VIDEO: Update on former Freestyle Music Park property
Target's Market Pantry mayonnaise
Killing over fight about mayonnaise ends in life sentence for Iowa man