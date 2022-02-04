FBI, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office asks for information on 7th anniversary of woman’s disappearance

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – It’s been seven years since a Robeson County woman disappeared while on her way to work.

Sara Graham was 18 years old when she was last seen in Fairmont.

Authorities left early on the morning of Feb. 4, 2015, to go to work at Walmart but she never made it there. Hours later, her van was found abandoned in a field along East McDonald Road.

The FBI and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office have followed hundreds of leads and interviewed dozens of people, but none have led them to Graham’s whereabouts.

FBI Special Agent Smith has been investigating her disappearance since the very beginning and believes that Graham didn’t just run away.

“Everything we’ve learned about Sara tells us that she did not take off on her own. She’s responsible, she had a job at Walmart and was considered a dependable employee. Sara was making friends and was happy with her new life in North Carolina,” Smith said.

He added that many of the people they have talked to have been cooperative, but he also believes that someone very close to her isn’t telling the FBI everything that they know.

“We have uncovered a lot of evidence, but we still need that missing piece to bring Sara home. Now is the time to come forward and help,” Smith said.

At the time of her disappearance, Graham had short dark brown hair, wore glasses and had braces. She is Native American, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighed around 160 pounds.

The FBI is offering a reward up to $5,000 for any information that leads them to Graham.

You can call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

