Family owned and operated, Duplin Winery will celebrate their 46th Anniversary this year

By Halley Murrow
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For 3 generations, Duplin Winery has been perfecting our favorite muscadine wine. The winery originated in Rock Hill, North Carolina.

Today, you can visit them in North Myrtle Beach as well. We loved checking out their facility. With 4 tasting rooms, a wide variety of wine and gourmet foods, you’ll find something for all taste buds.

Come along with us to discover this special place.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

