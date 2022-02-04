Charleston businessman, 1st SC transportation secretary Buck Limehouse dies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State lawmakers are remembering businessman and former transportation secretary Harry Bancroft “Buck” Limehouse, Jr.

Limehouse died Wednesday at 84 after a long battle with cancer, his son, former state Rep. Chip Limehouse, confirmed.

The younger Limehouse called his father “an amazing individual.”

“He was a consummate Southern gentleman. He was the essence of a renaissance man and a great role model for young South Carolinians,” he said. “He was completely self-made.”

Limehouse said his father, a graduate of the Citadel, excelled academically and earned gold stars, the military college’s equivalent to making dean’s list. But he didn’t wear the honor because he felt it was “pretentious.”

“That was kind of his personality was very self-effacing, very understated,” Limehouse. “I’ve never heard him brag about anything,” adding that bragging “was not part of his DNA.”

Limehouse said his father was “extremely humble and extremely understated.”

“He was sort of an Everyman. He liked hanging out at the ballpark with the guys and having a beer or he was quite at home dealing with governors and senators and presidents,” he said. “He worked for Nixon and George Herbert Walker Bush.”

“Buck” Limehouse, credited as being instrumental in creating the state's Infrastructure Bank, spoke in 2010 about the debate over the completion of I-526. (Live 5)

Son: ‘He excelled at several things at the same time’

Limehouse said his father was a very successful businessman starting in Charleston in the early days working in real estate and development.

“I think he was one of the first to do boutique hotels in Charleston in the late 1970s,” he said. “He did a lot of commercial real estate, a lot of development.”

Limehouse said his father owned and operated a plantation, hunted, fished, played polo and flew “any kind of airplane you can fly.” He also loved scuba diving and traveling. He was also a conversationalist.

“He did a lot of things really well at the same time,” he said. “People sometimes ask me how have you become successful in life. I say, ‘Well, what successes I’ve had pale in comparison to my father, but I had an excellent role model.’ And he was a larger-than-life figure.”

He called Buck Limehouse “very innovative, a very big thinker” who “always thought outside the box” and was “always thinking two or three jumps ahead of everybody else.”

He said in business deals, his father could do math in his head faster than anyone could do it on a calculator. When it came to politics, he was very active in the Republican Party, raising money for every president that ran everywhere.

“Every Republican stopped in Buck’s office and hopefully got his support, because if you got his support, you know, you got a big leg up in the state of South Carolina,” Limehouse said. “He wasn’t just known in Charleston. He was known across the state and even in Washington.”

He said his father was well-loved by many people.

“I think that’s the biggest thing about Buck, because he was such a renaissance man in the sense that he could do business, politics, public service, all at the same time and make it all look very easy,” Limehouse said. “He’s just that type of person. You know, he’d wake up in the morning with 10 things on a ‘to-do list’ and have it done by noon and then go on to something else. He was always doing something. I never saw him sit still.”

Political leaders praise Limehouse’s accomplishments, remember him as ‘force of nature’

Gov. Henry McMaster said the state lost “one of her finest public servants and business leaders.”

“As commission chairman, then secretary of the Department of Transportation, Mr. Limehouse pushed for the creation of the State Infrastructure Bank to fund important projects, including the Ravenel Bridge,” McMaster said on Twitter. “He was an advisor and confidant of many state leaders, including Govs. Campbell and Beasley. His positive influence on our state is enormous. Peggy and I send our prayers and love to the entire Limehouse family.”

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham called Limehouse “a force of nature” in a statement Friday afternoon:

I was very sad to hear that my good friend Buck Limehouse has passed away.

Buck was a force of nature in South Carolina.

He did terrific jobs as the chairman of the state Department of Transportation Commission and in his work on the Infrastructure Bank, which has been a game-changer for our state. Buck’s leadership style was always forward-looking, and South Carolina benefitted from his dedicated service. A successful businessman and great friend, Buck was a guy who could bring people together for the common good.

I know these are difficult days for his wonderful family. I hope they take comfort in knowing that Buck made a real difference and is now in a better place. My prayers remain with his entire family. We mourn the loss but also celebrate a life well-lived.

Limehouse served as the state’s first Secretary of Transportation for South Carolina. SCDOT spokesperson Brittany Harriot said then-Gov. Mark Sanford appointed Limehouse to the position and the state Senate confirmed him in August 2007.

“Limehouse was charged with instituting efforts to reform the agency as directed by the legislature to remove politics from the project selection process,” Harriot said. “The former Secretary’s experience in transportation ran far and wide in both South Carolina and throughout the Southeast.”

Current Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said Limehouse’s death is a great loss.

“Buck Limehouse was instrumental in completely reforming the operations of the Department of Transportation,” she said. “His in-depth knowledge of the agency, coupled with his wealth of experience in transportation matters, made him the perfect first Secretary of Transportation for South Carolina. I am humbled to be able to serve in his footsteps and am forever grateful for his leadership.”

Limehouse was a native of Charleston and a 1960 graduate of The Citadel. He was elected to the SCDOT Commission representing the 1st Congressional District in 1993. In 1994, Gov. Carroll Campbell appointed him to serve as the Commission’s Chairman. He was reappointed as Chairman by Gov. David Beasley in 1995, serving until 1999.

He received the state’s highest honor, the Order of the Palmetto in 1995 from Campbell and again in 1999 from Beasley.

Limehouse founded a real estate business, Limehouse Properties, in 1974, which focused on land acquisitions and sales, buyer representation; industrial, commercial and residential development. The company also managed and operated the Jasmine House Inn, Meeting Street Inn and the Indigo Inn, all located in Charleston’s Historic District.

Limehouse said in December 2009 he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and that he reached out to then-Gov. Mark Sanford with an offer to resign his position as transportation secretary but said Sanford wanted him to remain in his position.

McMaster said he would order the flags atop the Statehouse and state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day of his funeral.

The Limehouse family was working to confirm funeral arrangements as of Friday afternoon.

