Bicyclist succumbs to injuries after crash with car in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – A man riding a bicycle was killed after being struck by a car in loris Friday morning.

Crews were called to the crash near Red Bluff Road and Silver Sand Drive shortly before 5:40 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The 39-year-old bicyclist was taken to Loris Hospital where they succumbed to the serious injuries sustained in the crash.

The Horry County coroner will release the victim’s name once family has been notified.

This is a developing story.

