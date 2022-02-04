Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Bicyclist succumbs to injuries after crash with car in Loris

A bicycle and a vehicle collided early Friday morning in Loris.
A bicycle and a vehicle collided early Friday morning in Loris.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – A man riding a bicycle was killed after being struck by a car in loris Friday morning.

Crews were called to the crash near Red Bluff Road and Silver Sand Drive shortly before 5:40 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The 39-year-old bicyclist was taken to Loris Hospital where they succumbed to the serious injuries sustained in the crash.

The Horry County coroner will release the victim’s name once family has been notified.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Surfside Beach Fire Department
Investigators determine cause of three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
Kameron Horton
Man charged with murder in connection to 73-year-old’s death in North Myrtle Beach
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription
Adella Gore
Longs woman charged after exploiting thousands from nursing home resident, authorities say
Two people were hurt after a crash on Highway 90 in Conway on Thursday evening.
2 hurt after crash on Highway 90 in Conway

Latest News

.
Black History Spotlight: Atlantic Beach
.
This Is Carolina: Grand Strand woman uses physical transformation story to inspire others
VIDEO: Update on former Freestyle Music Park property
VIDEO: Update on former Freestyle Music Park property
FBI Charlotte missing poster for Sara Graham
FBI, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office asks for information on 7th anniversary of woman’s disappearance
Target's Market Pantry mayonnaise
Killing over fight about mayonnaise ends in life sentence for Iowa man