Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Attempted robber with gun falls through ceiling of bank, leaves when he can’t open vault

Police are still looking to identify the suspect who fell through the ceiling.
Police are still looking to identify the suspect who fell through the ceiling.(Newscastle Police)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Washington state are searching for the suspect of a bizarre attempted bank robbery.

Police in Newcastle said they were called Jan. 3 to investigate a hole that was cut in the roof of Key Bank. Authorities suspected that someone tried – and failed – to get inside the bank over the weekend, but that the suspect left.

Employees who had been inside the bank for more than four hours that day had not heard anything in the ceiling to indicate someone was hiding in it. The roof was patched, and a burglary report was taken.

Police in Newcastle said they were called Jan. 3 to investigate this hole that was cut in the...
Police in Newcastle said they were called Jan. 3 to investigate this hole that was cut in the roof of Key Bank.(Newscastle Police)

However, hours later, a person fell through the ceiling. Police said the suspect was likely hiding there for more than 13 hours.

The suspect, who was armed with a gun, then tied up three employees with zip ties and demanded money from the vault. But when he couldn’t get the vault open, the suspect just walked out the front door and left. Shortly after, an employee was able to get loose from the zip ties and call 911.

No one was physically harmed, but police said it was a “terrorizing event” for the employees involved.

Police said the suspect was likely hiding in the ceiling for more than 13 hours.
Police said the suspect was likely hiding in the ceiling for more than 13 hours.(Newscastle Police)

Police are still looking to identify the suspect, which they said will be difficult since he was wearing a face covering. However, they are confident that the suspect told someone about the incident, because “it is too bizarre a story for someone to keep to themselves.”

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). All tips can be anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Whitehead
Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found, coroner says
Credit: Surfside Beach Fire Department
Investigators determine cause of three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
Kameron Horton
Man charged with murder in connection to 73-year-old man’s death in North Myrtle Beach
Police are searching for two persons of interest in a Myrtle Beach burglary.
Police searching for persons of interest in Myrtle Beach burglary
Police responded to the White Sands Motel early Wednesday afternoon after a report of gunshots...
Police: Gunshots reported at Myrtle Beach motel, vehicle damaged

Latest News

.
Black History Spotlight: Atlantic Beach
.
This Is Carolina: Grand Strand woman uses physical transformation story to inspire others
VIDEO: Update on former Freestyle Music Park property
VIDEO: Update on former Freestyle Music Park property
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
Missing Alabama girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Charlie and Diamond were found outside locked in a crate during freezing temperatures,...
2 dogs found in crate during freezing weather looking for forever home together