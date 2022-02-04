Active Shooter Alert Act introduced in congress, South Carolina representative supports bill

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A new bill has been introduced in the United States Congress in hopes you tackling active shooter situations.

The Active Shooter Alert Act.

The bill, H. R. 6538, has bipartisan support, including Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R- SC District 1).

The uniqueness of the bill is that it’s similar to the AMBER alert system.

“This would appoint an individual at the Department of Justice to be active shooter coordinator to figure out what is the best implementation to treat active shooter situations,” Mace said. “Just like we do AMBER alerts, and implementing some kind of system similar to that.”

The bill is sponsored by David Cicilline (RI-01).

According to his website, The Active Shooter Alert Act would answer these calls by appointing an Active Shooter Alert Coordinator within the DOJ. The Coordinator would offer federal training, technical support, and best practices to local and state law enforcement to effectively improve or implement active shooter alert systems. These resources would include guidance developed by subject matter experts, such as recommendations on making alerts in the vicinity of a shooter silent so the shooter is not alerted to those sheltered in place or advice on what information is most effective to include in public alerts and how alerts should be sent. This program would be available for law enforcement to utilize on a voluntary basis to improve their system of letting civilians know to stay away and stay safe.

The alert system would come into use for mass shootings at places like schools, places of worship, or populated areas.

“It would be targeted to the area where the active shooter is. So, it wouldn’t be state-wide,” Mace said.

FOX Carolina spoke to Anderson County Sheriff, Chad McBride, who thinks this would be a good asset to the community. However, he would need to understand all the aspects of how the alert system would work.

McBride thinks a negative side to it would be that it causes people to flock to a scene if they don’t have a reason to be there.

“The last thing you want if an alert goes out and something is going down in a school; as low enforcement is coming in the school the neighbors who just received the alert who also probably cares about the children’s welfare; they go into the school at the same time and then you have an engagement,” McBride said.

Often times when there’s panic, some may go to extreme lengths without fully understanding what’s happened.

“We’ve seen scenarios where rumors at the school may start with the kid or a group of kids, and all of a sudden it develops into text messages and emails to parents,” McBride said. “Parents start calling the school, they showing up at the schools.”

Right now the bill is only in the introductory phase. The next step is for it to go to committee.

