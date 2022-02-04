AAST: A STEM School offers some great programs for High School Juniors and Seniors

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Academy for the Arts, Science and Technology (AAST) is a STEM school that high school juniors and seniors can apply to attend.

They offer 12 majors and we learned about the Entertainment Technology program, Pre-Medicine program and Clean Energy with Environmental Engineering program.

To learn more about the school and how you can apply visit: https://www.horrycountyschools.net/Academy_for_Arts_ScienceTech

