Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

AAST: A STEM School offers some great programs for High School Juniors and Seniors

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Academy for the Arts, Science and Technology (AAST) is a STEM school that high school juniors and seniors can apply to attend.

They offer 12 majors and we learned about the Entertainment Technology program, Pre-Medicine program and Clean Energy with Environmental Engineering program.

To learn more about the school and how you can apply visit: https://www.horrycountyschools.net/Academy_for_Arts_ScienceTech

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Surfside Beach Fire Department
Investigators determine cause of three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
Kameron Horton
Man charged with murder in connection to 73-year-old’s death in North Myrtle Beach
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription
Adella Gore
Longs woman charged after exploiting thousands from nursing home resident, authorities say
Two people were hurt after a crash on Highway 90 in Conway on Thursday evening.
2 hurt after crash on Highway 90 in Conway

Latest News

gst
Cotton Candy wines at Duplin Winery
gst
AAST Pre-Medicine program
gst
Show close at Duplin Winery
gst
AAST Clean Energy program