Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Woman accused of killing her mother after argument, sheriff’s office says

Savannah Lawrence, 22, was charged with manslaughter.
Savannah Lawrence, 22, was charged with manslaughter.(Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA, La. (Gray News) – A woman in Louisiana is facing charges in her mother’s death, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities arrested and charged Savannah Deshaye Lawrence, 22, with manslaughter in the death of her mother, April Springs, 42.

Deputies determined Lawrence fatally injured Springs, who was trying to stop her daughter from leaving in her car.

According to physicians at St. Patrick’s hospital, Springs had a severe head injury and scrapes on her body.

The sheriff’s office spoke with Lawrence’s grandmother, who said she and Lawrence had a physical altercation earlier in the day while Lawrence was moving her things out of the home.

She told deputies Lawrence and Springs had an argument outside, adding Lawrence and her husband took Springs to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Whitehead
Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found, coroner says
Police responded to the White Sands Motel early Wednesday afternoon after a report of gunshots...
Police: Gunshots reported at Myrtle Beach motel, vehicle damaged
Police are searching for two persons of interest in a Myrtle Beach burglary.
Police searching for persons of interest in Myrtle Beach burglary
A man was sent to the hospital after falling from a home under construction in the Carolina...
One sent to hospital after falling from home under construction in Carolina Forest
Kameron Horton
North Myrtle Beach murder suspect arrested in Lowcountry

Latest News

VIDEO: Update on former Freestyle Music Park property
VIDEO: Update on former Freestyle Music Park property
.
VIDEO: Eight students across Grand Strand, Pee Dee nominated for U.S. military academies
.
VIDEO: Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found, coroner says
.
VIDEO: Gunshots reported at Myrtle Beach motel, vehicle damaged, police say
A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern