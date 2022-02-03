Submit a Tip
Warrants: Darlington man stabbed victim, broke into home while victim recovering in hospital

Butch Miller
Butch Miller(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Darlington man is accused of stabbing a person multiple times and then breaking into the victim’s home days later while the victim was recovering in the hospital.

Darlington County sheriff’s deputies responded on Monday, Jan. 25 to Wellington Farm Road for a stabbing call.

They said they found the victim who had been stabbed multiple times in the side, hip, arm and shoulder area.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies said a few days later, they responded to the same address where they discovered that someone had broken into the home and damaged vehicles in the yard, while the owner was at the hospital recovering from the stabbing.

Warrants show a TV was taken from the house and the suspect threw a brick and cement block at the victim’s vehicles.

During the investigation, deputies identified the suspect as Butch Miller Jr.

Miller was arrested on Wednesday. He faces several charges including attempted murder and second-degree burglary.

He is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

