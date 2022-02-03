Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Virginia congressman fighting for unvaccinated Americans in need of organ transplants

Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.) introduced the SAVE Act to stop organ transplant centers from denying patients who are unvaccinated against COVID-19.
Virginia congressman fighting for unvaccinated Americans in need of organ transplants
Virginia congressman fighting for unvaccinated Americans in need of organ transplants
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - There are reports of some organ transplant centers denying patients who refuse to get the COVID-19 shot.

But Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.) said it’s unfair to deny lifesaving transplants to people who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He’s introduced a bill in Congress to prevent that from happening.

“The vaccine so often is unrelated to the situation that they’re in what kind of transplant they’re waiting for,” Cline said.

Cline said he is not against the COVID-19 vaccine. He said he is vaccinated, but he’s resistant to any mandates forcing people to get the jab, especially when they are waiting on a lifesaving transplant.

He said his legislation, the SAVE Act — short for ‘Stop Arduous Vaccine Enforcement’ – would prohibit transplant centers from denying anyone receiving or donating an organ solely based on their vaccination status.

“It should not deny you a place in line to receive a lifesaving transplant because of a choice that you made about the vaccine,” Cline said. “In fact, what you have in that case is a list of people who are blacklisted from receiving a life saving transplant. It becomes more of a death list.”

Some health experts argue organ recipients are at higher risk of severe infections, making the COVID-19 vaccine essential.

The Department of Health and Human Services said more than 106,000 people nationwide are on the waitlist for transplants.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Whitehead
Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found, coroner says
Credit: Surfside Beach Fire Department
Investigators determine cause of three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
Police responded to the White Sands Motel early Wednesday afternoon after a report of gunshots...
Police: Gunshots reported at Myrtle Beach motel, vehicle damaged
Police are searching for two persons of interest in a Myrtle Beach burglary.
Police searching for persons of interest in Myrtle Beach burglary
Kameron Horton
North Myrtle Beach murder suspect arrested in Lowcountry

Latest News

State Senate and House of Representatives
S Carolina House leaders want to just tackle income tax cut
A school choice bill in South Carolina has lawmakers, teachers and school administrators mostly...
SC lawmakers, educators find common ground in school choice
The South Carolina State Senate will be considering the final version of a bill that would...
Senate set to take up bill to allow governor to remove school board members at will
Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D – Charleston, speaks during a news conference at the State House in...
Democratic lawmakers call for SC hate crimes bill’s passage as it stalls in Senate