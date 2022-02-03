Troopers investigating fatal hit-and-run in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - At least one person was killed after a hit-and-run in the Pee Dee on Wednesday.

Information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol states the incident happened in the area of U.S. 76/East Palmetto Street and Junkyard Road at 9:37 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

