Troopers investigating fatal hit-and-run in Florence County
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - At least one person was killed after a hit-and-run in the Pee Dee on Wednesday.
Information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol states the incident happened in the area of U.S. 76/East Palmetto Street and Junkyard Road at 9:37 p.m.
No other details were immediately available.
