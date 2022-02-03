Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Tesla recalls over 800K vehicles for seat belt chime problem

FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019, in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling more than 817,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the seat belt reminder chimes may not sound when the vehicles are started and the driver hasn’t buckled up.

Documents posted Thursday by safety regulators say the recall covers the 2021 and 2022 Model S sedan and Model X SUV.

Also included are the 2017 through 2022 Model 3 sedan and 2020 through 2022 Model Y SUV.

Federal laws require the chimes to sound when vehicles are started, and the sound stops when front belts are buckled.

The documents say the problem happens only if the driver left the vehicle in the previous drive cycle while the chime was sounding.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Whitehead
Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found, coroner says
Police responded to the White Sands Motel early Wednesday afternoon after a report of gunshots...
Police: Gunshots reported at Myrtle Beach motel, vehicle damaged
Police are searching for two persons of interest in a Myrtle Beach burglary.
Police searching for persons of interest in Myrtle Beach burglary
A man was sent to the hospital after falling from a home under construction in the Carolina...
One sent to hospital after falling from home under construction in Carolina Forest
Former Freestyle Music Park property
Former Freestyle Music Park property could become FedEx facility, land records show

Latest News

VIDEO: Update on former Freestyle Music Park property
VIDEO: Update on former Freestyle Music Park property
.
VIDEO: Eight students across Grand Strand, Pee Dee nominated for U.S. military academies
.
VIDEO: Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found, coroner says
.
VIDEO: Gunshots reported at Myrtle Beach motel, vehicle damaged, police say
Pentagon officials say U.S. special operations forces conducted a large-scale counterterrorism...
Biden says top Islamic State leader killed in Syria house raid