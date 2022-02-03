Tens of thousands without power in Texas as winter storm brings snow, ice to large part of U.S.

(WMBF) - Thousands of flights are canceled and more than 70,000 customers in Texas have been left without power in the midst of a fierce winter storm that has put around 108 million people from New Mexico to Maine under winter and flood alerts early Thursday.

The storm system brought freezing rain, sleet and snow to Dallas-Fort Worth, the National Weather Service said, with central Kentucky, Syracuse and upstate New York expected to get snow Thursday through Friday.

Close to 6 million people were also under an ice storm warning early Thursday.

More than 4,000 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled for Thursday as of 9 a.m. ET, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. Many of those flights were for airports in the Dallas and Austin areas.

In Texas, more than 71,000 customers were without power as of around 9 a.m. ET, according to outage tracker PowerOutage.us.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had warned residents earlier this week of potential power outages and impacts to travel on roadways, around a year after the state suffered severe power losses in a winter freeze.

“There will be thousands upon thousands of miles of roads that will be extraordinarily dangerous,” he said Tuesday. “Over the coming few days, the roadways could become very treacherous.”

Forecasters say the impacts of this week’s winter storm in Texas will not be as bad as in February 2021, when the state suffered extreme cold that crippled its power system.

Last year’s storm brought seven days of below-freezing temperatures, compared to the three days expected this week, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth said.

The 2021 winter storm caused billions of dollars in damage and has been blamed for 247 deaths — with 161 from “cold exposure-related injuries,” according to a Texas Department of State Health Services report.

