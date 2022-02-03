SLED: Pee Dee man severely beat child, refused to provide medical care

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – State law enforcement agents have arrested a Marion County man for the alleged beating of a child.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division identified the suspect as 30-year-old Timothy Gerad Platt.

Platt caused great bodily injury to the child after striking him in the head, face, chest, abdomen and back, according to arrest warrants.

The warrants stated that Platt refused to provide medical care for the child, causing him to “suffer for several hours.”

Authorities say the incident happened at a home on Academy Street in Mullins last September.

The request for the SLED investigation came from the Mullins Police Department.

Platt was booked into the Marion County Detention Center Tuesday and charged with inflicting great bodily injury upon a child.

As of Thursday, Platt remains behind bars after a judge denied bond.

The case will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

