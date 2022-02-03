Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC lawmakers, educators find common ground in school choice

A school choice bill in South Carolina has lawmakers, teachers and school administrators mostly...
A school choice bill in South Carolina has lawmakers, teachers and school administrators mostly in agreement.(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A school choice bill in South Carolina has lawmakers, teachers and school administrators mostly in agreement.

The bill would require every school district in the state to offer some type of program to send children to a school outside their zoned areas.

It also would allow children to go to a school in a different district.

A Senate subcommittee rekindled the proposal at a meeting Wednesday.

The bill puts some limits on choice — schools, classes and programs can’t get overcrowded and choice students would have to find their own transportation.

Senators in the subcommittee didn’t vote on the bill Wednesday, saying they want to make some tweaks first.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Whitehead
Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found, coroner says
Police responded to the White Sands Motel early Wednesday afternoon after a report of gunshots...
Police: Gunshots reported at Myrtle Beach motel, vehicle damaged
Police are searching for two persons of interest in a Myrtle Beach burglary.
Police searching for persons of interest in Myrtle Beach burglary
A man was sent to the hospital after falling from a home under construction in the Carolina...
One sent to hospital after falling from home under construction in Carolina Forest
Former Freestyle Music Park property
Former Freestyle Music Park property could become FedEx facility, land records show

Latest News

VIDEO: Update on former Freestyle Music Park property
VIDEO: Update on former Freestyle Music Park property
.
VIDEO: Eight students across Grand Strand, Pee Dee nominated for U.S. military academies
.
VIDEO: Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found, coroner says
.
VIDEO: Gunshots reported at Myrtle Beach motel, vehicle damaged, police say
Angel David Velasco
Police: Pee Dee man dies in drunk driving crash in Texas, suspect charged