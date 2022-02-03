Submit a Tip
Police: Pee Dee man dies in drunk driving crash in Texas, suspect charged

Angel David Velasco
Angel David Velasco(Source: Collin County Detention Center (Texas))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PLANO, Texas (WMBF) – A Pee Dee man was killed in a drunk driving crash last weekend in Texas, police said.

The Plano Police Department said the crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday.

A Chrysler Town & Country minivan traveling northbound on Jupiter Road ran a red light and struck a Hyundai Elantra heading westbound on E. Plano Parkway, according to police.

The driver of the Hyundai Elantra was killed in the accident. Police identified the driver as Marcus Jarod Gerald, 39, of Mullins.

Police said the driver of the Chrysler Town & Country, Angel David Velasco, 34, of Richardson, Texas, is charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The investigation is ongoing by Plano police.

