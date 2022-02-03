Submit a Tip
North Myrtle Beach murder suspect arrested in Lowcountry

Kameron Horton
Kameron Horton(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Myrtle Beach murder suspect is behind bars after being arrested in the Lowcountry.

The Hardeeville Police Department said 21-year-old Kameron Horton, of North Charleston, was arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 17 in Hardeeville on Tuesday.

He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Horton was then transported to the Jasper County Detention Center before being extradited back to Horry County.

Online records show he was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Wednesday. He’s facing a single count of murder.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

