N.C. man pleads not guilty in Florence pastor kidnapping, carjacking case

Joseph Alan Wright
Joseph Alan Wright(Florence County Detention Center)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of kidnapping and carjacking a Florence pastor has pleaded not guilty in the case.

The arraignment for Joseph Wright was held Thursday afternoon in federal court where the suspect appeared via video teleconference.

During the arraignment, Wright indicated that he understood the kidnapping and carjacking charges against him, waived the reading of the charges and entered into a not guilty plea.

The charges stem from an incident back in December.

Wright is accused of abducting a pastor at Immanuel Baptist Church in Florence at knifepoint and then forcing the pastor into his vehicle before speeding off.

Police later found the vehicle in Lumberton about two hours after the suspected kidnapping.

Lumberton police took Wright into custody and the pastor was rescued.

According to federal online records, during the arraignment, Wright also waived his right to a detention hearing and remains detained at the Florence County Detention Center.

