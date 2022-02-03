Submit a Tip
National Signing Day: Grand Strand, Pee Dee seniors make college decisions

By Gabe McDonald, Michael Owens and Ian Klein
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - National Signing Day got underway Wednesday, with high school seniors from across the country making their college choices.

Several standouts from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee also signed. Below is a complete list of signings:

Myrtle Beach High School

  • Tre Phillips - signed to play football at Newberry College
  • Dalton Epps - signed to play football at Presbyterian College
  • Mac Walters - signed to play football at the University of South Carolina as a preferred walk-on
  • Braden Bushnoe - signed to play lacrosse at Anderson University

Conway High School

  • Carlton Terry II - signed to play football at Wofford College
  • Gene King - signed to play football at Newberry College
  • Taylor Reaves - signed to play golf at Presbyterian College
  • Austin Collins - signed to wrestle at Coker University
  • Luz Rosado - signed to play soccer at USC Sumter

Aynor High School

  • Jackson Glasgow - signed to play football at Erskine College

St. James High School

  • Cam Tibbits - signed to play football at North Greenville University
  • Justice Williams - signed to play football at Presbyterian College

West Florence High School

  • Terry McKithen - signed to play football at Georgia Military College
  • Quantrell Pickens -signed to play football at St. George Collegiate Academy
  • Julia Kleine - signed to play soccer at St. Mary’s College of Maryland
  • Hunter Santoscoy - signed to play soccer at Union University

Lake City High School

  • Cam Butler - signed to play football at North Greenville University
  • Christopher Barr - signed to play football at North Greenville University
  • Cleadius Alston - signed to play football at the University of Charleston (West Virginia)
  • Shamontate Burgess - signed to play football at South Carolina State University

Marion High School

  • Zachary Jackson - signed to play football at Methodist University

Hannah-Pamplico High School

  • Cyrus Ellison - signed to play football at South Carolina State University

Lamar High School

  • Pat Anderson - signed to play football at South Carolina State University

Trinity Collegiate School

  • Reggion Bennett - signed to play football at Jacksonville State University
  • Grant Epps - signed to play football at South Carolina State University

