National Signing Day: Grand Strand, Pee Dee seniors make college decisions

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - National Signing Day got underway Wednesday, with high school seniors from across the country making their college choices.

Several standouts from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee also signed. Below is a complete list of signings:

Myrtle Beach High School

Tre Phillips - signed to play football at Newberry College

Dalton Epps - signed to play football at Presbyterian College

Mac Walters - signed to play football at the University of South Carolina as a preferred walk-on

Braden Bushnoe - signed to play lacrosse at Anderson University

Conway High School

Carlton Terry II - signed to play football at Wofford College

Gene King - signed to play football at Newberry College

Taylor Reaves - signed to play golf at Presbyterian College

Austin Collins - signed to wrestle at Coker University

Luz Rosado - signed to play soccer at USC Sumter

Aynor High School

Jackson Glasgow - signed to play football at Erskine College

St. James High School

Cam Tibbits - signed to play football at North Greenville University

Justice Williams - signed to play football at Presbyterian College

West Florence High School

Terry McKithen - signed to play football at Georgia Military College

Quantrell Pickens -signed to play football at St. George Collegiate Academy

Julia Kleine - signed to play soccer at St. Mary’s College of Maryland

Hunter Santoscoy - signed to play soccer at Union University

Lake City High School

Cam Butler - signed to play football at North Greenville University

Christopher Barr - signed to play football at North Greenville University

Cleadius Alston - signed to play football at the University of Charleston (West Virginia)

Shamontate Burgess - signed to play football at South Carolina State University

Marion High School

Zachary Jackson - signed to play football at Methodist University

Hannah-Pamplico High School

Cyrus Ellison - signed to play football at South Carolina State University

Lamar High School

Pat Anderson - signed to play football at South Carolina State University

Trinity Collegiate School

Reggion Bennett - signed to play football at Jacksonville State University

Grant Epps - signed to play football at South Carolina State University

