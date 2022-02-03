Submit a Tip
Longs woman charged after exploiting thousands from nursing home resident, authorities say

Adella Gore
Adella Gore(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Longs woman has been charged after authorities say she stole thousands from a vulnerable adult.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said Adella Gore, 33, is charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult and breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more.

An investigation by the attorney general’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit revealed that between Dec. 15, 2018, and Jan. 13, 2021, Gore unlawfully used the victim’s funds and assets while acting as power of attorney, according to press release.

Authorities say the victim resided at the Grand Strand Rehab and Nursing Center at the time of the alleged misconduct.

According to arrest warrants, the funds stolen by Gore exceeded $10,000.

Online records show Gore was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday morning and released the same day on a $15,000 bond.

