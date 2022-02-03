Submit a Tip
Investigators determine cause of three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground

(Credit: HCFR)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue released the cause of a three-alarm fire that damaged several homes at Ocean Lakes Campground.

Investigators determined that last month’s fire was accidental and originated from an HVAC unit on one of the sites.

Credit: Surfside Beach Fire Department
Credit: Surfside Beach Fire Department

Around 70 first responders from multiple agencies were called to three-alarm fire.

In total, 11 units were damaged and two were destroyed.

One person suffered minor injuries and smoke inhalation from the fire, but there were no major injuries.

