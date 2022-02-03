Investigators determine cause of three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue released the cause of a three-alarm fire that damaged several homes at Ocean Lakes Campground.

Investigators determined that last month’s fire was accidental and originated from an HVAC unit on one of the sites.

Around 70 first responders from multiple agencies were called to three-alarm fire.

In total, 11 units were damaged and two were destroyed.

One person suffered minor injuries and smoke inhalation from the fire, but there were no major injuries.

