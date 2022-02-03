Hartsville police searching for stolen truck

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for the public’s help to locate a stolen truck.

The Hartsville Police Department said a white 2003 Ford F-250 Lariat Diesel was taken from a home at the 900 block of Locust Street on Wednesday while the owner was preparing for a fishing trip.

The truck has a South Carolina license plate stage 4269LJ.

Officials added the victim is retired and mainly uses the vehicle for trips and fishing, including towing his boat. The boat was unhooked when the truck was stolen, and police believe whoever unhooked the boat also stole the vehicle.

We need your help! A truck just like this one was stolen from the 900 block of Locust Street in Hartsville early last... Posted by Hartsville Police Department SC on Thursday, February 3, 2022

The victim just wants his truck back unharmed, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hartsville Police Department at 843-383-3011.

