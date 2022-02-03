Submit a Tip
Hall helps Clemson hold off Florida State 75-69

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:01 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. -- — PJ Hall scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help Clemson hold off Florida State 75-69 on Wednesday night.

Hall sank 5 of 8 from the floor and 5 of 6 at the free-throw line for the Tigers (12-9, 4-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won despite going the final 4:59 of the game without a basket.

Nick Honor came off the bench to score 10 of his 12 points in the first half for Clemson. Chase Hunter added 12 points, while reserve Naz Bohannon pitched in with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Bohannon’s jumper gave the Tigers a 57-46 lead with 14:27 remaining. The Seminoles (13-8, 6-5) chipped away at the lead until Caleb Mills’ basket cut their deficit to 67-64 with 6:22 left. Hall sank four straight free throws to push the lead to six with 1:15 to go and FSU never threatened again. Hunter’s layup was the final basket for Clemson. The Tigers scored just six points from there — all at the foul line.

Mills led Florida State with 16 points. RayQuan Evans scored 11. Florida State shot 48% overall and made 7 of 22 from beyond the arc (32%).

Clemson shot 52% overall and 40% from 3-point range. The Tigers came in third in the ACC with a 38.7% mark from distance. The Tigers had a 37-24 rebound advantage and outscored the Seminoles 32-24 in the paint.

Clemson travels to play Georgia Tech on Saturday. Florida State returns home to host Wake Forest on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

