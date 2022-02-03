Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Group of moms gather to scream out stress and exhaustion

They gathered last week for a collective “mom scream” after two years of stress and exhaustion from the pandemic. (Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEABODY, Ma. (CNN) – A group of moms in Massachusetts are letting it all out.

They gathered last week for a collective “mom scream” after two years of stress and exhaustion from the pandemic.

Sarah Harmon, a therapist and mom of two girls, organized the event after getting the idea from clients who needed a release of emotion.

Harmon said screaming can be very cathartic and doing it as a group offers a feeling of community.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Whitehead
Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found, coroner says
Police responded to the White Sands Motel early Wednesday afternoon after a report of gunshots...
Police: Gunshots reported at Myrtle Beach motel, vehicle damaged
Police are searching for two persons of interest in a Myrtle Beach burglary.
Police searching for persons of interest in Myrtle Beach burglary
Kameron Horton
North Myrtle Beach murder suspect arrested in Lowcountry
A man was sent to the hospital after falling from a home under construction in the Carolina...
One sent to hospital after falling from home under construction in Carolina Forest

Latest News

VIDEO: Update on former Freestyle Music Park property
VIDEO: Update on former Freestyle Music Park property
.
VIDEO: Eight students across Grand Strand, Pee Dee nominated for U.S. military academies
.
VIDEO: Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found, coroner says
.
VIDEO: Gunshots reported at Myrtle Beach motel, vehicle damaged, police say
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the cancer "moonshot" initiative. (CNN, POOL)
Biden in NYC to outline strategy to fight gun violence