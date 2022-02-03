Florence man sentenced for drug trafficking after fleeing court, almost a month on the run

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence County man who disappeared in the middle of his November drug-trafficking trial has been captured and sentenced.

In February 2019, SLED, the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office and the Hampton Police Department arranged to buy heroin and methamphetamine from Lyons. The buy took place in a grocery store parking lot and was recorded by a surveillance team and an undercover agent.

According to court records, 37-year-old Ronald Lee Lyons initially appeared in court for allegedly selling heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine to undercover officers in 2019; however, he did not return after a lunch break on the first day of proceedings.

A Hampton County jury deliberated less than 15 minutes before finding him guilty in absentia on all charges.

Circuit Court Judge H. Robert Bonds rendered the sentence but sealed it until Lyons could be captured and brought back before the court.

A S.C. State Law Enforcement Division team that tracks down fugitives located Lyons in Darlington County and arrested Lyons on Dec. 16. He had been on the run for about a month.

Lyons learned Thursday he received 15-year prison terms for each of two drug trafficking and one drug distribution charge. The terms are to be served concurrently.

The sentence was made public Thursday by Circuit Court Judge Michael G. Nettles during a General Sessions term at the Hampton County Courthouse.

Assistant Solicitor Rachel Janowski of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office prosecuted the case.

Lyons’ criminal history stretches nearly 20 years. His 13 previous convictions include domestic violence and possession with intent to distribute cocaine charges. He also has several additional drug-related charges pending in the 14th Circuit.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.