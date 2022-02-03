Florence County coroner identifies pedestrian hit, killed on Tuesday
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Hoffmeyer Rd. near Lakewood Dr.
According to SCHP, a 2009 PT Cruiser was traveling west on Hoffmeyer Rd. when it struck the pedestrian.
SCHP says the pedestrian, 65-year-old Mark Rinko was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information is available at this time.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.