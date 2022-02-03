FIRST ALERT: Warmth and cloud cover to end the week, drop in temperatures arrives for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The clouds roll in along with the spring-like warmth today. Get out and enjoy it while you can before the rain chances increase, causing our temperatures to fall for the weekend.

TODAY

Today will feature some of the warmest weather we’ve seen. It’s a mild start to the day as clouds roll into the region. Temperatures will climb to the upper 60s today on the Grand Strand with the lower 70s inland. While we’re under cloudy skies today, a chance of an isolated shower will be possible today and into the evening hours. It’s only at 20% and most locations will remain dry.

Upper 60s to lower 70s for the end of the week with a 60% chance of showers on Friday. (WMBF)

FRIDAY

We’ll continue to bump the temperatures up tomorrow will some spots climbing into the middle 70s! At the same time, our next cold front will be moving into the Carolinas. This will turn us overcast through mid-morning, with a couple of morning showers. The best chance of rain arrives later in the day, likely just after sunset across Horry and Georgetown County. Severe weather is not expected but heavy rain and gusty winds are possible. If you have plans for Friday night, be sure to grab the rain gear as you head out to dinner and any evening plans.

It will rain tomorrow with the best chances being late in the day. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Colder weather arrives behind the cold front, allowing highs to struggle on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will start off with a few fair weather clouds early and a stray shower before sunrise. Partly cloudy skies and sunshine return by Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.

More clouds will return on Sunday as a developing low pressure system approaches the coast. There’s a brief window of a mix with some light freezing rain. However, this morning, model data continues to suggest very little to no impact for our area. The EURO keeps our area now completely dry with the system to our south. Meanwhile, the GFS keeps most of the area under rain as temperatures warm up into the mid 40s for highs Sunday. We’re not out of the woods yet but it’s a good trend we love to see.

The potential for winter weather is looking LESS likely but we can't let our guard down just yet. (WMBF)

