FIRST ALERT: One more day of Spring-like warmth, much colder weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our next cold front arrives Friday, ushering in our next big drop in temperatures.

FRIDAY

Plenty of warmth to go around Friday as afternoon temperatures climb to 71° along the Grand Strand, closer to 75° for areas inland of the Waterway. The clouds will be on the increase but most of the rain holds off until late in the day.

An isolated shower or two is possible early in the day before the cold front arrives. Expect a round of downpours to arrive for areas near I-95 around 4 PM Friday, moving along the Grand Strand just after sunset. Severe weather is not expected but gusty winds and heavy rain are likely. We’ll keep scattered showers going through most of the overnight hours.

Expect the rain chances to arrive late in the day (WMBF)

SATURDAY

Saturday begins mainly cloudy but we’ll see clearing skies through the day. Unfortunately, we turn much colder as we enter the weekend. Despite a sunny afternoon, temperatures only climb into the upper 40s Saturday.

SUNDAY

We’ll watch more clouds arrive Sunday as a weaker storm system develops to our south. The trend has been to keep the rain to our south, so despite the clouds, rain chances look low Sunday. The clouds will hold temperatures down as we struggle to climb through the mid-40s Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures take a drop for the weekend (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.