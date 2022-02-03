Darlington County deputies make 6th arrest in deadly November ‘gunfight’

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A sixth suspect is in custody in connection to a deadly shooting last November in Darlington County.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday a 17-year-old juvenile is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The juvenile’s name was not released.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened at the intersection of Beatrice Street and Indian Branch Road in the early morning hours of Nov. 6, 2021.

Authorities said a “gunfight with multiple people” left 20-year-old James Bishop dead.

Five other suspects were arrested last December and charged in Bishop’s death.

The investigation is ongoing.

