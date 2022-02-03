Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Darlington County deputies make 6th arrest in deadly November ‘gunfight’

A sixth suspect is in custody in connection to a deadly shooting last November in Darlington...
A sixth suspect is in custody in connection to a deadly shooting last November in Darlington County.(WMC Action News 5)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A sixth suspect is in custody in connection to a deadly shooting last November in Darlington County.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday a 17-year-old juvenile is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The juvenile’s name was not released.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened at the intersection of Beatrice Street and Indian Branch Road in the early morning hours of Nov. 6, 2021.

Authorities said a “gunfight with multiple people” left 20-year-old James Bishop dead.

Five other suspects were arrested last December and charged in Bishop’s death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Whitehead
Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found, coroner says
Police responded to the White Sands Motel early Wednesday afternoon after a report of gunshots...
Police: Gunshots reported at Myrtle Beach motel, vehicle damaged
Police are searching for two persons of interest in a Myrtle Beach burglary.
Police searching for persons of interest in Myrtle Beach burglary
Kameron Horton
North Myrtle Beach murder suspect arrested in Lowcountry
A man was sent to the hospital after falling from a home under construction in the Carolina...
One sent to hospital after falling from home under construction in Carolina Forest

Latest News

VIDEO: Update on former Freestyle Music Park property
VIDEO: Update on former Freestyle Music Park property
.
VIDEO: Eight students across Grand Strand, Pee Dee nominated for U.S. military academies
.
VIDEO: Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found, coroner says
.
VIDEO: Gunshots reported at Myrtle Beach motel, vehicle damaged, police say
Coroner’s office identifies 73-year-old man killed during assault in North Myrtle Beach