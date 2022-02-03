Submit a Tip
Coroner’s office identifies 73-year-old man killed during assault in North Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed in his home in North Myrtle Beach.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 73-year-old Darrell Johnson died from his injuries after being assaulted at his home around 5 p.m. Monday. The exact location of the home has not been released at this time.

Willard said that the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is investigating this case, and more information will be released once it’s available.

WMBF News has reached out to the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety to get the details of this case. We are waiting to hear back.

An autopsy is scheduled for Johnson at MUSC in Charleston.

