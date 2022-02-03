Colorado man dies in hit-and-run crash in Florence County, coroner says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Florence County.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on U.S. 76 near Junkyard Road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lee said an unknown vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian before fleeing the scene.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the pedestrian as Levi Flint Davison, 44, of Colorado.

Davison was pronounced dead at the scene, von Lutcken added.

The incident remains under investigation by SCHP.

