City of Conway gets into Valentine’s Day spirit with giant conversation hearts

By Zach Wilcox
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Conway is getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit in a unique way this year.

The city created and put up a pair of giant conversation hearts near downtown and across the city - everywhere from Main Street to the Theatre of the Republic and Laurel Street by Grouchos.

The hard-to-miss hearts feature popular sayings and song lyrics with a Conway twist.

“You Complete Me” and “You had me at Conway,” “It’s a love story, Conway just say yes” and “If you’re lost and you look, you will find Conway” were just some of the sayings seen around the city.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

