City of Conway gets into Valentine’s Day spirit with giant conversation hearts

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Conway is getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit in a unique way this year.

The city created and put up a pair of giant conversation hearts near downtown and across the city - everywhere from Main Street to the Theatre of the Republic and Laurel Street by Grouchos.

The hard-to-miss hearts feature popular sayings and song lyrics with a Conway twist.

“You Complete Me” and “You had me at Conway,” “It’s a love story, Conway just say yes” and “If you’re lost and you look, you will find Conway” were just some of the sayings seen around the city.

