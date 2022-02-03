CCU’s Whitehead, Demis earn preseason honors; Chants picked third in ASUN preseason poll

ATLANTA, Ga. – The 2022 Coastal Carolina women’s lacrosse team was selected to finish third in the 2022 ASUN Conference Women’s Lacrosse Preseason Coaches’ Poll, as voted upon by the league’s six coaches, it was announced by the conference office on Thursday. Additionally, graduate transfers Avery Whitehead and Hannah Demis were selected to the ASUN Preseason All-Conference team.

As a team, the Chanticleers totaled 20 points along with Kennesaw State in the preseason poll to place just behind defending 2021 ASUN women’s lacrosse champions Jacksonville (35 points) and Liberty (29 points). Stetson (14 points) and Delaware State (7) round out the rest of the league.

Whitehead, a graduate transfer from Furman, ranked in the top-five in the Southern Conference (SoCon) with an average of 1.00 caused turnovers per game last season and a member of a defensive unit that held opponents to six goals or less five times. The 2021 SoCon Defensive Player of the Year ranked second on the team with 36 draws while picking up 21 ground balls and causing 16 turnovers while earning a spot on the 2021 All-SoCon first team.

Demis, also a graduate transfer from Furman, was tabbed the 2021 SoCon Offensive Player of the Year and was named to the 2021 All-SoCon first team. The Roswell, Ga. native, ranked fourth in the NCAA in assists (53) and assists per game (3.1 apg) while scoring 26 goals and winning 28 draws.

