CCU pitcher Iyanla De Jesus tabbed preseason All-Sun Belt

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina softball junior Iyanla De Jesus was named to the All-Sun Belt preseason team, while as a team the Chanticleers were picked to finish seventh in the 2022 Sun Belt Softball Preseason Coaches Poll, the league office announced on Thursday. The Chanticleers received 37 total points.

Head coach Kelley Green’s team was picked to finish behind two-time defending Sun Belt regular-season and tournament champion, No. 23-nationally ranked Louisiana, Texas State, and Troy. The Ragin’ Cajuns took seven first-place votes (97 points). The Bobcats followed with two first-place votes (87 points), while the Trojans received one first-place vote (82 points).

South Alabama was chosen to finish fourth (74), followed by UTA (49), and Appalachian State. Behind Coastal was Georgia Southern (32), ULM (27), and Georgia State (19).

De Jesus appeared in 33 games, earning 28 starts last season. At the plate, she hit .254 with two home runs and 12 RBIs. She also posted a .343 slugging percentage and a .320 on-base percentage on the season. In the circle, she made 21 appearances, including making 12 starts. She totaled five wins, including four complete games, and struck out 59 hitters over 67.0 innings pitched.

2022 Sun Belt Softball Preseason Poll

Pl. Team-Pts. (First-place votes)

1. Louisiana – 97 (7)

2. Texas State – 87 (2)

3. Troy – 82 (1)

4. South Alabama – 74

5. UTA – 49

6. App State – 46

7. Coastal Carolina – 37

8. Georgia Southern – 32

9. ULM – 27

10. Georgia State - 19

Preseason Player of the Year: Sara Vanderford, Texas State

Preseason Pitcher of the Year: Leanna Johnson, Troy

Preseason All-Conference:

Olivia Lackie, South Alabama, P

Leanna Johnson, Troy, P

Kandra Lamb, Louisiana, P

Jessica Mullins, Texas State, P

Kamdyn Kvistad, South Alabama, C

Sophie Piskos, Louisiana, C

Faith Shirley, Georgia Southern, 1B

Kelly Horne, Troy, 2B

Daisy Hess, Georgia State, SS

Sara Vanderford, Texas State, 3B

Iyanla De Jesus, Coastal Carolina, DP

Raina O’Neal, Louisiana, OF

Mackenzie Brasher, South Alabama, OF

Emily Brown, Georgia State, OF

Jade Sinness, Troy, OF

