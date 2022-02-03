Carvers Bay grad Melissa Jefferson earns third-straight SBC weekly honor

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina junior Melissa Jefferson has been named the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week for the third consecutive week, the league office announced on Wednesday. The honor is the fifth conference weekly award for the third-year Chanticleer.

Last time out, Jefferson finished third overall in the 60-meter dash at the Bob Pollock Meet with her time of 7.32 in the finals heat. However, it was Jefferson’s blazing time of 7.23 in the 60-meter dash semifinals heat that would highlight the meet, as her time was not only a CCU school record (again) but also set a new Sun Belt Conference record. The previous SBC record was 7.28 held by Shakira Nelvis of Arkansas State (2014).

She also registered a sixth-place finish in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.70 at the Clemson indoor meet.

Her 60-meter dash time of 7.23 ranks seventh nationally, while she also ranks 10th nationally in the 200-meters with her time of 23.34.

The Chanticleers will take a week off before returning to action at the Darius Dixon Memorial hosted by Liberty in Lynchburg, Va., on Feb. 11-12.

Copyright 2022 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.