The Brass Tap at Market Common in Myrtle Beach offers over 60 different types of beer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Market Common in Myrtle Beach has so many different restaurants and shops to offer.

Located by the movie theater, you’ll find The Brass Tap. Here, you’ll find over 60 different types of beer, a great cocktail selection, and a unique twist on some of your favorite foods.

Come along with us for everything they have to offer!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.