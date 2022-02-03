Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Black History Spotlight: Mr. Joe White

By Derrion Henderson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s February – Black History Month.

This month on WMBF News – we’re highlighting some local black figures some you know, others you may not.

We start with Mr. Joe White, who was born in Georgetown back in 1910 and moved to Myrtle Beach in 1930.

The self-described “shoe stylist” was known at barbershops and hotels for being the best shoe shiner to hit the Grand Strand.

Very fitting, since he’d been doing it since sixth grade while charging a nickel.

Mr. Joe White ended his career at Woody’s Barber Shop, which is still open today.

Just outside, you may drive down his dedicated road every day, but Mr. Joe White couldn’t.

He never learned how to drive, so he opted to bike from his home in the Nance neighborhood to the barbershop every day.

His honk, known by many -- his wave, a hearty hello to all.

Mr. Joe passed away in 1997 – dedicating 87 years of his life to family, selfless service and his community.

Mr. Joe White, may your contributions and name live on – forever.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Whitehead
Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found, coroner says
Police responded to the White Sands Motel early Wednesday afternoon after a report of gunshots...
Police: Gunshots reported at Myrtle Beach motel, vehicle damaged
Police are searching for two persons of interest in a Myrtle Beach burglary.
Police searching for persons of interest in Myrtle Beach burglary
A man was sent to the hospital after falling from a home under construction in the Carolina...
One sent to hospital after falling from home under construction in Carolina Forest
Kameron Horton
North Myrtle Beach murder suspect arrested in Lowcountry

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Eight students across Grand Strand, Pee Dee nominated for U.S. military academies
Conway residents share thoughts on what they think should be next for downtown and the...
Trails, bridges and monorails: Conway residents share ideas for 2022 master plan
A pair of conversation hearts can be seen in Conway ahead of Valentine's Day.
City of Conway gets into Valentine’s Day spirit with giant conversation hearts
.
Grand Strand man starts organization to help former inmates get fresh start