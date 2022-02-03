Black History Spotlight: Mr. Joe White

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s February – Black History Month.

This month on WMBF News – we’re highlighting some local black figures some you know, others you may not.

We start with Mr. Joe White, who was born in Georgetown back in 1910 and moved to Myrtle Beach in 1930.

The self-described “shoe stylist” was known at barbershops and hotels for being the best shoe shiner to hit the Grand Strand.

Very fitting, since he’d been doing it since sixth grade while charging a nickel.

Mr. Joe White ended his career at Woody’s Barber Shop, which is still open today.

Just outside, you may drive down his dedicated road every day, but Mr. Joe White couldn’t.

He never learned how to drive, so he opted to bike from his home in the Nance neighborhood to the barbershop every day.

His honk, known by many -- his wave, a hearty hello to all.

Mr. Joe passed away in 1997 – dedicating 87 years of his life to family, selfless service and his community.

Mr. Joe White, may your contributions and name live on – forever.

