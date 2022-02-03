Black History Spotlight: Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - If there’s one thing in abundance along the Grand Strand – it’s beach access.

For this Black History moment, we’re highlighting one particular beach location that at one point was the only access for Black people.

We’re talking about Atlantic Beach.

The small beach is nestled in the North Myrtle Beach area and is home to the Gullah Geechee people, descendants of slaves who lived for 300 years in Wilmington, N.C.

In the 1930s, this small town, spanning four blocks, thrived with black-owned businesses, clubs and shops.

Black people from as far as Florida and Virginia would travel to bask in the culture.

That joy started to decline after desegregation when other beaches started to welcome Black families and their Black dollar.

Today, Atlantic Beach remains the only Black-owned beach in the nation.

It may not physically look like the 30s, but the culture and the memories will remain eternally.

