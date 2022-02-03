Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Black History Spotlight: Atlantic Beach

The only Black beach in the U.S.
By Derrion Henderson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - If there’s one thing in abundance along the Grand Strand – it’s beach access.

For this Black History moment, we’re highlighting one particular beach location that at one point was the only access for Black people.

We’re talking about Atlantic Beach.

The small beach is nestled in the North Myrtle Beach area and is home to the Gullah Geechee people, descendants of slaves who lived for 300 years in Wilmington, N.C.

In the 1930s, this small town, spanning four blocks, thrived with black-owned businesses, clubs and shops.

Black people from as far as Florida and Virginia would travel to bask in the culture.

That joy started to decline after desegregation when other beaches started to welcome Black families and their Black dollar.

Today, Atlantic Beach remains the only Black-owned beach in the nation.

It may not physically look like the 30s, but the culture and the memories will remain eternally.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Whitehead
Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found, coroner says
Credit: Surfside Beach Fire Department
Investigators determine cause of three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
Police responded to the White Sands Motel early Wednesday afternoon after a report of gunshots...
Police: Gunshots reported at Myrtle Beach motel, vehicle damaged
Police are searching for two persons of interest in a Myrtle Beach burglary.
Police searching for persons of interest in Myrtle Beach burglary
Kameron Horton
North Myrtle Beach murder suspect arrested in Lowcountry

Latest News

.
Black History Spotlight: Atlantic Beach
.
This Is Carolina: Grand Strand woman uses physical transformation story to inspire others
Dawn White is a running coach and race director.
This Is Carolina: Grand Strand woman uses physical transformation story to inspire others
The statue of the late Congressman John Lewis was unveiled Thursday at the American College of...
John Lewis statue making stops in South Carolina