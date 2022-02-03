2 hurt after crash on Highway 90 in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in Horry County on Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Highway 90 and Lendrim Lake Drive in Conway shortly after 5:30 p.m. Officials said two vehicles were involved in the wreck.

HCFR added the two people hurt were taken to the hospital. No details were provided on their respective conditions.

Traffic in the area is also blocked as of around 6:40 p.m. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

